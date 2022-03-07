Left Menu

Western nations plan more sanctions on Russia - Canada's foreign minister

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 07-03-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 16:19 IST
Melanie Joly Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Romania

Western states will announce more sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday during a visit to Romania.

"We have imposed with Romania through the EU very important, severe sanctions, and there will be more sanctions announced very soon," Joly told a news conference, adding that G7 countries and the European Union were looking at further restrictions but without elaborating.

She said the goal of the sanctions was to suffocate Russia's economy and make it change course in Ukraine. Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu told the same news conference various options were being discussed at the moment.

