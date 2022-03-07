Boeing suspends part of its business in Russia - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 16:25 IST
Boeing Co has suspended parts of its business in Russia, but the planemaker has declined to say what it will do about its joint venture with its key titanium supplier led by a sanctioned oligarch who once worked in the KGB with President Vladimir Putin, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Boeing
- Wall Street Journal
- Vladimir Putin
- Boeing Co
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO Chief warns of Russia planning a 'Full-Scale Attack' on Ukraine
What are false flag attacks – and could Russia make one work in the information age?
A Russian invasion of Ukraine is very imminent - UK minister
Russian diplomat says: U.S. and British spies can't be trusted on Ukraine
West could cut U.S. dollar access for Russian companies, UK's Johnson says