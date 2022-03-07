Russia announced new "humanitarian corridors" to transport Ukrainians trapped under its bombardment - to Russia itself and its ally Belarus, a move immediately dismissed by Kyiv as an immoral stunt. * Russian promise on corridors Russian military will cease-fire and open six humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv from 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700 GMT), Russia's defense ministry said.

Ukrainian officials warned that Moscow was trying to manipulate Western leaders by demanding evacuation routes leading into Russian or Belarusian territory. * More talks A Russian delegation has departed for Belarus where it will meet Ukrainian negotiators for the third round of talks about ending hostilities. The talks are due to start at 1200 GMT on Monday, according to Belarusian media. * Oil prices soar on the specter of Russian oil import ban The United States and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, sending global crude prices soaring. Japan was also reported holding discussions about the ban. * Ukrainian presidents seek more sanctions Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for a boycott of Russian oil and other Russian exports and a halt of exports to Russia.

* Separatist offensive in Mariupol Pro-Russian separatists have carried out an offensive in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Sunday and fighting took place mostly in the western part of the city, Russia's defense ministry said on Monday. * Blinken assures Baltics on NATO guarantees The United States has a "sacrosanct" commitment to NATO's guarantee of mutual defense between its members, its top diplomat Antony Blinken said during a visit to Lithuania. He also warned a failure to stop Russia's aggression in Ukraine would lead to a global conflict. * Russia shuns U.N. court hearing Russia on Monday boycotted hearings at the U.N.'s highest court during which Ukraine will argue that Moscow has falsely applied genocide law in justifying its invasion and will seek an emergency order halting hostilities.

* China says friendship with Russia 'rock solid' China's Red Cross will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine "as soon as possible", Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, as he hailed China's friendship with Russia as "rock solid". *Fleeing conflict As many as five million Ukrainians are expected to flee from their country if Russia's bombing of Ukraine continues, the EU's top diplomat said. Over 1 million have so far fled to neighboring Poland and more than 50,000 have arrived in Germany. *' No war' protests in Russia Police detained 5,020 people at Russia-wide protests against the invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent protest monitoring group. An aide to jailed opposition activist Alexei Navalny has urged women to use March 8 International Women's Day to demand an end to the war.

* Rouble trouble Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. * Uniqlo stays in Russia while many cut ties Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing 9983.T will keep its stores in Russia open, joining a small group of international firms that have stayed even as more and more big brands pause operations or leave over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. * Sporting rebuke Putin and a Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg has been removed from all positions in the International Judo Federation, the sport's governing body said, in the latest sporting rebuke following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

*QUOTES "In Ukraine rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction, and misery," said Pope Francis, rejecting the term "military operation" that Russia has used to describe its actions. "My heart is being torn apart," said Olha Kucher, director of the Zaporizhzhia Central Christian Orphanage after evacuating more than 200 children from the southwestern city. "I simply lack words. And I feel so sorry for these children. They're so young."

