Russia-Ukraine talks to start at 1400 GMT - Ukrainian negotiator
Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 16:59 IST
A third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on ending hostilities will start at 1400 GMT on Monday in Belarus, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.
Last week the sides agreed to open humanitarian corridors to allow civilians out of some combat zones, but none of them has worked so far, with the sides accusing each other of violating local ceasefire.
