Russian, Ukrainian foreign ministers to meet on Thursday - Turkey's formin

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Russian counterpart Sergi Lavrov have agreed to meet during a diplomacy forum in Turkey's Mediterranean coastal province Antalya, their Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

In brief remarks to Turkish media, Cavusoglu said he will attend the meeting scheduled for Thursday.

