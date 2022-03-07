Govt has controlled prices of over 800 medicines required for treatment of serious diseases like cancer, tuberculosis, diabetes: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, while interacting virtually with the beneficiaries of the "Jan Aushadhi Kendra", said that the Central government kept under control the prices of more than 800 medicines required for the treatment of serious diseases including cancer, tuberculosis, diabetes, and heart diseases. "As of now, more than 8,500 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened in the country. These centres are now becoming solution centres for the common man and not just another government store. The government has controlled the price of more than 800 medicines required for the treatment of diseases like cancer, tuberculosis, diabetes, heart disease. The government has also ensured that the cost of stunting and knee implants is also kept under control," PM Modi said.

Giving statistics of the "affordable medical care" for the people, the Prime Minister said that there are "more than 50 crore people" in the ambit of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. "More than 50 crore people are in the ambit of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. More than 3 crore people have taken benefit of the scheme, saving 70 thousand crore rupees of the poor and middle-class people. PM National Dialysis programme has saved 550 crore rupees. Knee implant and medicine price control saved 13 thousand crore rupees," he said.

Interacting with the beneficiary from Patna, Hilda Anthony, the Prime Minister asked how she came to know about the Jan Aushadhi medicines. He also enquired about the quality of the medicines. She replied that she has benefited greatly from the medicines as she is able to get her monthly medicines for 250 rupees instead of 1200- 1500 rupees earlier. She said that she spends the savings on social causes. The Prime Minister appreciated her spirit and hoped that people's faith will increase in Jan Aushadhi through people like her. He said the middle class can be a great ambassador for this scheme. He also talked about the impact of disease on the financial situation of middle and lower-middle and poor sections of society. He called upon the literate segment of society to talk about the benefits of Jan Aushadhi.

The Prime Minister informed that a few days back, the government has taken another big decision, which will benefit the poor and middle-class children. "We have decided that half the seats in private medical colleges will be charged at par with government medical colleges", he informed. Jan Aushadhi week is being celebrated across the country from March 1 to generate awareness about the usage of generic medicines and the benefits of Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana. The theme of this event was "Jan Aushadhi-Jan Upyogi". Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also present at the event. (ANI)

