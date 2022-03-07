Germany's Scholz to speak with Zelenskiy on Monday - govt spokesperson

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Monday, a German government spokesperson said.

French President Emmanuel Macron is also in contact with both sides, spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit told journalists at a regular news conference on Monday, adding any diplomatic initiatives that could lead to the end of the war in Ukraine were welcome.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)