Germany's Scholz to speak with Zelenskiy on Monday - govt spokesperson

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-03-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 17:26 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Monday, a German government spokesperson said.

French President Emmanuel Macron is also in contact with both sides, spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit told journalists at a regular news conference on Monday, adding any diplomatic initiatives that could lead to the end of the war in Ukraine were welcome.

