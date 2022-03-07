Germany's Scholz to speak with Zelenskiy on Monday - govt spokesperson
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-03-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 17:26 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Monday, a German government spokesperson said.
French President Emmanuel Macron is also in contact with both sides, spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit told journalists at a regular news conference on Monday, adding any diplomatic initiatives that could lead to the end of the war in Ukraine were welcome.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India, Germany share commitment to promoting green growth, clean tech: Jaishankar
REVIEW-Olympics-Yanqing proves a treasure trove for Germany's sliders
Macron, Putin disagree on responsibility for eastern Ukraine tensions - French official
Jaishankar meets Indian community members in Germany
Pak, German FMs discuss Afghanistan, Ukraine