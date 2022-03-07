Ukrainian forces retake control of northeastern town, Ukrainian official say
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 07-03-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 17:28 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian forces have retaken control of the town of Chuhuiv in northeastern Ukraine, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych told a briefing on Monday.
Further details were not immediately available on the situation in the town in the Kharkiv region, where fighting has been heavy since Russia invaded Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian Interior Minister Comes Under Fire in Donbas - Advisor
Ukrainian forces attack separatist dominated positions in Donbas region
Russia's FSB says shell from Ukrainian territory destroys Russian border guard post -Ifax
A Ukrainian reservist learns fighting skills she hopes never to use
France condemns Russia's recognition of rebel-held Ukrainian territories -Elysee