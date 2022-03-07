Russia accuses Ukraine of thwarting humanitarian corridors - Ifax
Russia's defence ministry accused Ukraine on Monday of not complying with agreements to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians, Interfax news agency reported.
Russia announced new "humanitarian corridors" earlier on Monday to transport Ukrainians trapped under its bombardment - to Russia itself and its ally Belarus, a move immediately denounced by Kyiv as an immoral stunt.
