No room for green, labour issues in foreign subsidies proposal, EU competition head says

The head of the European Union's competition commission on Monday dismissed calls by some groups to include labour law and environmental standards in a proposal aimed at curbing unfairly aided foreign companies buying EU businesses.

Margrethe Vestager announced her proposal in May last year, seeking to crack down on foreign subsidies such as zero-interest loans, unlimited state guarantees, zero-tax agreements or dedicated state funding. These are common in the aluminium, steel, semiconductor, shipbuilding and automotive industries. Foreign companies seeking to buy a stake of more than 35% in EU firms with a turnover of more than 100 million euros would have to inform the commission if they have received more than 10 million euros in state aid in the past three years.

Green and labour groups however want a broader scope. Vestager said it was not feasible as the tool focuses purely on maintaining fair competition in the 27-country bloc and it must be targeted.

"There have been calls to broaden the scope to address aspects that go well beyond subsidies – things like lower labour law standards or environmental standards," she told a conference organised by the French government in Paris. "But the Foreign Subsidies Regulation cannot resolve all these issues. This is a Single Market instrument, and that is where its focus should be: on maintaining fair competition in the Single Market."

Vestager said there were other EU tools to tackle labour and environmental issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)