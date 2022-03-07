Turkey announces talks with Russian and Ukraine foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine will meet near the Turkish Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya this week.

Cavusoglu said Monday he would also take part in the meeting between Russia's Sergey Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine, which would be in a "trilateral format." The meeting will take place on the sidelines of an international diplomacy forum in Antalya this week.

Turkey, which has close ties to both Russia and Ukraine has sought to place itself as a mediator between the warring sides.(AP) RUP

