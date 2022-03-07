Man arrested for killing father, brother in Jharkhand

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his father and brother following an altercation over loan repayment for a two-wheeler in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, a police officer said on Monday. The incident happened at Salsaladi village under the jurisdiction of Nagar Untari police station on Sunday night.

Fifty-five-year old Nandu Paswan and his son Rana Paswan (30) were beaten with a stick by Rakesh Paswan after a heated argument over the payment of instalment for purchasing a motorcycle, following which they were seriously injured, the Officer-in-Charge of Nagar Untari police station, Yogendra Kumar, said.

The police took them to the Garhwa sub-divisional hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

