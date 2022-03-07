Man arrested for killing father, brother in Jharkhand
- Country:
- India
A man was arrested for allegedly killing his father and brother following an altercation over loan repayment for a two-wheeler in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, a police officer said on Monday. The incident happened at Salsaladi village under the jurisdiction of Nagar Untari police station on Sunday night.
Fifty-five-year old Nandu Paswan and his son Rana Paswan (30) were beaten with a stick by Rakesh Paswan after a heated argument over the payment of instalment for purchasing a motorcycle, following which they were seriously injured, the Officer-in-Charge of Nagar Untari police station, Yogendra Kumar, said.
The police took them to the Garhwa sub-divisional hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
TN: 2 workers from Jharkhand die following steam boiler explosion
PIL in SC seeks CBI probe into alleged grant of stone mining lease to Jharkhand CM
Congress minister raises questions over Jharkhand coalition, says CM Soren trying to capture party's vote base
HC upholds single judge’s order, scraps Jharkhand civil services exam results
Rains to lash parts of Jharkhand from Thursday