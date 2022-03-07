World Court to rule 'as soon as possible' on Ukrainian demands against Russia
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday said it would decide "as soon as possible" on the Ukrainian demand for an emergency order to Russia to halt hostilities immediately.
The U.N.'s highest court closed a hearing on Monday afternoon, a day earlier than planned, as Russia boycotted the proceedings in The Hague.
