PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 07-03-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 18:20 IST
Owner of prominent public address system firm commits suicide: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The owner of a prominent public address system company known for installing loudspeakers at various religious fairs here and elsewhere in the country for the last eight decades allegedly committed suicide on Monday, police said.

They said Praveen Malviya, 60, the owner of Asha and Company, which has been installing public address systems in Kumb, Ardh-Kumbh and Magh fairs here on banks of the Ganga and elsewhere in the country, including Nasik, Haridwar and Ujjain, was found hanging in the storeroom of his house in Civil Lines area.

Civil Lines police station SHO Virendra Yadav said the body has been sent for post-mortem and only after its result comes, the exact cause of death could be ascertained.

Malviya's son Yasharth told police that his father had gone for a walk in the morning as usual. He said after he did not return home for long, his mother called his friends who said they did not see him today.

Malviya's body, meanwhile, was found hanging in the storeroom and police were informed, the SHO said.

Malviya, the youngest of three brothers, is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

