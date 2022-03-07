Ukrainian navy: Russian vessel near Odessa retreated after being struck by Ukrainian gunfire
Ukrainian naval forces defending the Odessa region hit a Russian vessel in the Black Sea with gunfire, Ukraine's navy said on Monday.
"The enemy has retreated again," it said in a brief statement on Facebook. It was not immediately clear from the statement what type of vessel had been hit.
