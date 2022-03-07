Left Menu

Russia must listen to World Court orders despite its boycott -Ukraine envoy

Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 07-03-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 18:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Russia will have to listen to the orders of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), even though it boycotted the hearing of Ukraine's case demanding an emergency order to stop the hostilities, Ukraine's envoy to the court said on Monday.

"They need to listen and they must listen to the court, under international law", Ukrainian envoy Anton Korynevych told reporters after the conclusion of the hearing in The Hague.

