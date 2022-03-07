World News Roundup: France says Operation Barkhane forces killed Islamist Yahia Djouadi in Mali; Kremlin says Russian military action will stop ‘in a moment’ if Ukraine meets conditions and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

France says Operation Barkhane forces killed Islamist Yahia Djouadi in Mali

The French armed forces ministry said on Monday that Operation Barkhane forces killed Islamist Yahia Djouadi, a member of Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, last week in Mali.

Kremlin says Russian military action will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets conditions

Russia is demanding that Ukraine cease military action, change its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory and recognise the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent territories, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Peskov told Reuters that Russia had told Ukraine it was ready to halt its military action "in a moment" if Kyiv met its conditions.

Ukraine decries 'immoral' stunt after Moscow says it will let civilians flee - to Russia

Russia announced new "humanitarian corridors" on Monday to transport Ukrainians trapped under its bombardment - to Russia itself and its ally Belarus, a move immediately denounced by Kyiv as an immoral stunt. Both sides said a third round of talks were due at an undisclosed location in Belarus on Monday. Two previous rounds yielded little beyond pledges to open routes for humanitarian access that have yet to be successfully implemented.

Ukrainian envoy dons helmet withheld by Israel, asks: Can this kill?

The Ukrainian envoy to Israel voiced frustration on Monday with its refusal to provide what his country deems defensive aid against Russia, donning a helmet at a news conference and asking rhetorically how such equipment could be regarded as lethal. But Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk also voiced gratitude for Israeli efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, saying this outweighed any military assistance it might have provided.

Russian no show at U.N. court hearings on Ukrainian 'genocide'

Russia boycotted hearings at the U.N.'s highest court on Monday during which Ukraine is seeking an emergency order to halt hostilities, arguing that Moscow has falsely applied genocide law to justify its invasion. Hearings began at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) without legal representation for Russia.

Ukrainian navy: Russian vessel near Odessa retreated after being struck by Ukrainian gunfire

Ukrainian naval forces defending the Odessa region hit a Russian vessel in the Black Sea with gunfire, Ukraine's navy said on Monday. "The enemy has retreated again," it said in a brief statement on Facebook. It was not immediately clear from the statement what type of vessel had been hit.

Gay couple scores partial victory on Namibia residency in top court

A gay couple scored a partial victory in Namibia's Supreme Court on Monday after it ruled the government had discriminated against them when it rejected the residency application of one of the two who is Mexican-born. The court ordered that the home affairs ministry reconsider the application of Guillermo Delgado for permanent residency in the southern African country.

France warns Russia against blackmail over Iran nuclear talks

France on Monday warned Russia not to resort to blackmail over efforts to revive a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, after Moscow demanded a U.S. guarantee that sanctions it faces over Ukraine would not hurt its trade with Tehran. Iran in turn said it would not allow others to impede its interests as, following the potential stumbling block raised by Russia on Saturday, a deal over reviving the 2015 pact that seemed within touching distance after months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington threatened to unravel.

Ukraine's president seeks international trade embargo on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Monday for new international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, proposing a boycott of Russian oil and other Russian exports and a halt of exports to Russia. Western sanctions imposed over Russia's military assault have already isolated Russia to a degree never before experienced by such a large economy.

Humanitarian corridors are still not open - Ukrainian deputy PM

Humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians out of Ukrainian cities are still not up and running, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Monday. Vereshchuk said there were nearly 300,000 civilians requiring evacuation from the southeastern port city of Mariupol, which is under assault from Russian forces. U.N. representatives had joined negotiations, she said.

