Ukrainian envoy dons helmet withheld by Israel, asks: Can this kill?

The Ukrainian envoy to Israel voiced frustration on Monday with its refusal to provide what his country deems defensive aid against Russia, donning a helmet at a news conference and asking rhetorically how such equipment could be regarded as lethal. But Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk also voiced gratitude for Israel's efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, saying this outweighed any possible military assistance from it.

While condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Israel has limited itself to humanitarian relief and kept open channels to Moscow. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held surprise talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin there on Saturday. "Everyone must do everything, everything in their capacity to stop this terrible human tragedy, which no one thought we would see in our lifetimes," Bennett, who has disclosed few details about the three-hour Kremlin meeting, told a conference.

Koriychuk said Bennett had pledged to try to broker peace "even if there is just one percent (chance) of success". "This is much more important than, for example, sales of weapons or munitions, et cetera, that we are still fighting (about) with the Israeli government," the diplomat said, adding that Kyiv understood Bennett's limitations on the assistance issue.

Still, Koriychuk noted that Ukraine also had an unmet request for Israeli protective vests and helmets, one of which he stood to place on his head as he spoke. "Please tell me, how you can kill with this thing? This is simply not possible. So I don't know what these people are afraid of. To provide personal security for Ukrainians ... that's the simplest thing they can do."

Russia has said anyone providing lethal weaponry for Ukraine to use in the fighting "will bear responsibility". The Russian embassy in Israel declined comment on the Putin-Bennett meeting. (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Mark Heinrich)

