Evacuation options will be discussed at Ukraine-Russia talks - regional governor
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 07-03-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 18:52 IST
The question of how to establish humanitarian corridors for civilians will be addressed during talks between Ukraine and Russia on Monday, the governor of Ukraine's Donetsk region said in a televised address.
Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said evacuation proposals offered by Russia so far were not something Ukraine could agree to.
