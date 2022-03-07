Left Menu

Smuggling bid foiled, 21 cows rescued in Alwar

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-03-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 18:54 IST
Twenty-one cows were rescued in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Monday when they were being taken to Haryana to be slaughtered, police said.

The smugglers transporting the animals in a truck, however, managed to escape, they said.

The truck was initially signalled to stop at a checkpoint in the Bansur police station area but it sped away. A police team gave chase and found the vehicle abandoned near the Kundli river bridge, Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said,.

Twenty-four cows were found on the truck. Three of them were dead and 21 were handed over to a shelter, she said.

The SP said 10 litres of hooch was also found in the cabin of the vehcile.

The truck has been seized and a case registered under sections of the IPC, Excise Act and the Rajasthan Bovine Animals (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

