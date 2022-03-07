Father-son murder kin over land dispute in Bhiwandi

A resident of Bhiwandi in Thane district and his son were arrested for allegedly killing a 55-year-old man, a police official said on Sunday.

A Bhiwandi taluka police station official said Kachru Patil and his son Ganesh Patil, both residents of Wadpe village, assaulted their kin Kashinath Patil on Sunday night over an old property dispute and killed him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)