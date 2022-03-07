Gujarat: Assistant labour commissioner held for taking Rs 20,000 bribe

A class-1 officer was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 at his office in Palanpur city in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, an official said.

The accused Ashok Modi, an assistant labour commissioner, had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 to issue a labour licence to the complainant, at the rate of Rs 100 per labourer, the ACB said in a release.

He was arrested at his office.

