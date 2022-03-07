Russian tanks are firing at Mykolayiv regional airport, says governor
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 07-03-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 19:34 IST
Russian tanks were firing on Monday at the main airport in Ukraine's southern Mykolayiv region which Ukrainian forces had earlier taken back from Russian forces, Governor Vitaliy Kim said in an online post.
