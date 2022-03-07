Left Menu

UN office puts civilian death toll at 406

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 07-03-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 19:34 IST
The UN human rights office says it has been able to confirm the deaths of 406 civilians in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

It said that another 801 injured civilians had been confirmed as of midnight Sunday. The rights office uses strict methodology and only reports casualties it has confirmed.

It says it believes the real figures are considerably higher, “especially in government-controlled territory and especially in recent days.” Fighting has delayed its receipt of information and many reports still need to be corroborated.

Ukrainian officials have presented far higher numbers.(AP) RUP

