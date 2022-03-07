Brother kills brother over property dispute in Kottayam district
A man shot dead his brother on Monday in Kanjirappally area of Kottayam district over a property dispute.
Police said that Ranju Kurian was shot in the head by his brother George Kurian at their home during arguments over sale of some family property a day ago.
While Ranju died on the spot, their maternal uncle also got shot in the incident and is presently admitted in a hospital here.
Police also said that George has a license for the gun used to shoot his brother and uncle.
