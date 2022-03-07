Four alleged members of Lashkar terror module arrested for involvement in grenade attacks

A module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit involved in grenade attacks was smashed in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir with the arrest of four militant associates who were getting directions from two inmates of Central Jail Srinagar, police said on Monday.

Three hand grenades were recovered from their possession, a police spokesman said.

“Police in Awantipora have busted a grenade-throwing module linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT by arresting four terrorist associates and thereby averted major catastrophic terror attacks,” the spokesman said.

He identified the arrested as Aqib Manzoor Bhat, Mudasir Ahmed Bhat, Ghulam Mohammad Ahanger -- all residents of Haffu Tral, and Waris Bashir Najar, resident of Sheikh Mohalla Chewa Uller, Tral. Najar was involved in throwing a grenade at an Army camp at Mandoora on March 1, he said.

“During preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that they were carrying grenade throwing activities on the directions of Irshad Ahmed Bhat, resident of Wailoo Pattan who is currently lodged in Central Jail Srinagar in a murder case and Mustakeem Ahmed Ahangar alias Waheed, resident of Hafoo Tral who too is detained in Central Jail Srinagar in connection with smuggling of weapons case,” the spokesman said.

“Both Mustakeem and Irshad are coordinating terror activities from Central Jail Srinagar,” the spokesman added.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated. More arrests are expected in the instant case once further links are investigated and established, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)