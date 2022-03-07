No shelling as some civilians leave Ukrainian town of Irpin - local officials
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 07-03-2022 19:51 IST
Civilians were being evacuated from the town of Irpin near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv without coming under fire on Monday, a day after people trying to flee were caught in Russian shelling, local officials said.
Russian forces are occupying about 30% of Irpin, but everything else in the town is under Ukrainian control, they said.
