No shelling as some civilians leave Ukrainian town of Irpin - local officials

Civilians were being evacuated from the town of Irpin near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv without coming under fire on Monday, a day after people trying to flee were caught in Russian shelling, local officials said.

Russian forces are occupying about 30% of Irpin, but everything else in the town is under Ukrainian control, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)