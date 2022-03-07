Bizman's security officer shoots himself dead in Gurugram

A businessman's security officer allegedly shot himself dead with his licensed revolver here on Monday, with his family claiming that he was being harassed by two people, police said.

The personal security officer, Ravi Kumar (28), was a resident of Jhajjar district. He was living in rented accommodation in Antriksh Height society in Sector 84, they said.

Kumar went to the deserted area of the society this morning and shot himself dead. After getting information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and took the body and the revolver in custody.

The body was taken to mortuary and the family was informed.

Kumar's brother Ashish filed a complaint at Kherki Daula police station, alleging that a man and a woman were blackmailing the security officer, forcing him to take the extreme step, sources said.

Based on the complaint, a case of abatement to suicide was registered against the duo.

The FIR was filed against the man and the woman under sections 306 (abatement to suicide), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kherki Daula police station.

Inspector Pankaj Kumar, the Station House Officer of Kherki Daula, said the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. The probe is on and action will be taken according to the law, the SHO said.

