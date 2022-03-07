Lithuania to ramp up military spending, PM says
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 07-03-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 20:08 IST
Lithuanian political parties have agreed to support a government proposal to increase defence spending in 2022 to more than 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Monday.
"This will give us resources for purchases which are now moved forward due to the changing situation," Simonyte told a news conference.
Lithuania's original plan was to spend 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in 2022, corresponding to 2.05% of GDP. ($1 = 0.9158 euros)
