Left Menu

Lithuania to ramp up military spending, PM says

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 07-03-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 20:08 IST
Lithuania to ramp up military spending, PM says
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuanian political parties have agreed to support a government proposal to increase defence spending in 2022 to more than 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Monday.

"This will give us resources for purchases which are now moved forward due to the changing situation," Simonyte told a news conference.

Lithuania's original plan was to spend 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in 2022, corresponding to 2.05% of GDP. ($1 = 0.9158 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022