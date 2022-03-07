UK ambassador to Ukraine has left the country, says foreign minister
07-03-2022
British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Monday Britain's ambassador to Ukraine had left the country because of the "serious security situation" after Russia invaded.
"Our ambassador has left Ukraine because of the serious security situation," Truss told a parliamentary committee.
