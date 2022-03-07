U.N. Security Council to discuss humanitarian situation in Ukraine - diplomats
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 20:22 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United Nations Security Council on Monday will hold a meeting to discuss the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine, diplomats said.
More than 1.7 million Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion have so far crossed into Central Europe, the United Nation's refugee agency said, as thousands more streamed across the borders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
What are false flag attacks – and could Russia make one work in the information age?
NATO Chief warns of Russia planning a 'Full-Scale Attack' on Ukraine
Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
A Russian invasion of Ukraine is very imminent - UK minister
West would cut Russian companies' access to dollars if Ukraine is invaded, UK's Johnson says