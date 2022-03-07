Left Menu

Nearly 400 civilians killed in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover, UN says

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 07-03-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 20:46 IST
Nearly 400 civilians killed in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover, UN says
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United Nations human rights chief said on Monday nearly 400 people had been killed in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, many at the hands of a group affiliated to the Islamic State.

Speaking at a month-long session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Michelle Bachelet added that more than 50 individuals with suspected ties to that group known as ISIS-K had been killed, with some beheaded and their bodies discarded in public.

Actions by Afghanistan's Taliban rulers have curtailed women's rights and freedoms, Bachelet said in the same speech. She called for women to be allowed to "fully participate" in public life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
3
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
4
Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022