Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION: DEL68 UKRAINE-LDALL PM PM speaks to Putin and Zelenskyy; seeks safe and quick evacuation of Indians stuck in Sumy New Delhi: As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 12th day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and sought their support in the safe and quick evacuation of the Indian students stuck in Ukraine's embattled Sumy city.

DEL55 AVI-UKRAINE-FLIGHTS 1,314 Indians airlifted from Ukraine's neighbouring countries by 7 civilian flights on Monday: Govt New Delhi: A total of 1,314 Indians were airlifted on Monday by seven civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

ELN8 POLLS-UP-6THLD VOTING 55.13 pc voter turnout recorded in seventh phase of UP Assembly polls Lucknow: Over 55 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 54 seats on Monday.

DEL77 LD EXIT POLLS Exit polls predict BJP win in UP, AAP's in Punjab New Delhi: Several exit polls on Monday forecast a clear majority for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab with some of them giving an edge to the saffron party in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

DEL75 UKRAINE-2NDLD INJURED-INDIAN Ukraine-Russia war: Indian student who was shot in Kyiv arrives in Delhi on IAF flight New Delhi: Indian student Harjot Singh, who was shot in Ukrainian capital Kyiv a few days ago, landed at the Hindon airbase here Monday evening, with his family heaving a sigh of relief after seeing him alive.

DEL64 HR-MALIK Advised by friends to keep quiet if I wanted President's post: Satya Pal Malik Jind: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has said his friends advised him not to criticise the BJP government as he could be made the President or Vice President if he kept quiet, but asserted that he ''doesn't care about these positions.'' MDS12 KA-SITHARAMAN-TAX BOARDS Sitharaman raps CBDT and CBIC for not addressing tax assessees grievances Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday came down heavily on the tax boards for allegedly not responding to grievances of the tax assessees and directed their officials to reserve Saturdays to hold meetings with them. BOM13 MH-COURT-LD MALIK Malik sent to jail; ED says case against him has global ramifications Mumbai: A special court here on Monday sent Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court the case against the NCP leader has international ramifications.

CAL17 WB-PLANE-TURBULENCE Pilot averted head-on collision with another plane: Mamata Kolkata: Two days after her chartered flight experienced mid-air turbulence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said another aircraft had come in front of her plane, and it was the prompt action of the pilot that averted a head-on collision.

LEGAL: LGD24 SC-NDA Induction of women cadets in NDA major policy decision, needs time to study impact: Centre to SC New Delhi: The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that induction of women cadets in National Defence Academy (NDA) has been a major policy decision and it needs at least three months for deliberating implications in the long term for induction and deployment of ex-NDA women cadets in the Indian Armed Forces.

LGD25 SC-RAJOANA Beant Singh assassination case: SC orders listing of plea of death-row convict New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday directed its registry to list before a bench headed by Justice U U Lalit the plea of Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the 1995 assassination case of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, seeking commutation of his death penalty into life imprisonment.

BUSINESS: DEL72 BIZ-JUNKFOOD-ADS Consumer affairs ministry considering proposal to curb junk food ads targeted at children: Official New Delhi: Amid concerns over rising childhood obesity, the consumer affairs ministry is considering a proposal to curb advertisements of junk foods targeted at children under new guidelines on 'misleading ads' to be released soon, a senior official said on Monday.

DEL50 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex crashes 1,491 pts as surging oil pummels global markets Mumbai: The Sensex plunged 1,491 points while the Nifty slumped below the 16,000-mark on Monday, mirroring a deep sell-off in world stocks after oil prices soared to multi-year highs amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, stoking fears of hyper-inflation and sluggish growth.

FOREIGN: FGN59 RUSSIA-PUTIN-MODI Russian forces doing everything to evacuate Indian citizens from Sumy: Putin assures Modi Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his forces are doing everything to evacuate the stranded Indian citizens, mostly students, from the war-torn eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, according to his office.

FGN61 CHINA-PAK-BLAST Chinese President Xi condemns terror attack on Peshawar mosque; backs Pak efforts to combat terrorism Beijing: President Xi Jinping on Monday said that China firmly supports the Pakistan government's efforts in combating terrorism, maintain national stability and protecting the lives of its citizens, days after at least 63 people were killed when a suicide bomber attacked a Shia mosque in Peshawar.

