Robbers decamp with gold, cash from industrialist's home in Nashik

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 07-03-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 21:22 IST
Armed robbers decamped with 400 to 500 gram of gold, Rs 2 lakh in cash and some other valuables from the house of an industrialist after threatening his family members in Nashik suburb of Satpur on late Monday morning, police said.

The daylight robbery created panic in this North Maharashtra city.

According to the police, industrialist Baburao Nagargoje left his house at around 10.15 am and 45 minutes later, a gang of robbers, numbering four to five, barged into his home.

The robbers threatened his wife, two daughters-in-law and grandson with a knife and other weapons, tied them in the house and decamped with 400 to 500 gm of gold, Rs 2 lakh in cash, mobile phones and other some valuables, they said.

A case was registered at the Satpur police station and further investigation was underway, the police added.

