Mumbai: Senior citizen tries to end life, saved, hospitalised after Texas-based daughter alerts cops
A 74-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills in Mumbais Matunga area and has been admitted in a civic-run hospital in a serious condition, a police official said on Monday.Police were alerted about the incident at around 5pm during the day by the mans 42-year-old daughter, who is currently residing in Texas in the United States of America, he said.Bharat Ruparel, a resident of Matunga East, took at least 30 sleeping pills in a suicide bid.
- Country:
- India
A 74-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills in Mumbai's Matunga area and has been admitted in a civic-run hospital in a serious condition, a police official said on Monday.
Police were alerted about the incident at around 5pm during the day by the man's 42-year-old daughter, who is currently residing in Texas in the United States of America, he said.
''Bharat Ruparel, a resident of Matunga East, took at least 30 sleeping pills in a suicide bid. He had informed his daughter before taking this step, and had also told her he had written a suicide note and also made a will,'' the official said.
''The daughter immediately alerted police and a team from Matunga police rushed to the flat and shifted the man to a civic run hospital. He is in the ICU and his condition is serious'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- United States of America
- Bharat Ruparel
- Matunga
- Texas
- Matunga East
ALSO READ
Mumbai: 3 cops suspended for extorting money from Hawala operator
Mumbai Mayor urges action against Narayan Rane for 'character assassination of Disha Salian'
Veteran TMC leader and Bengal minister Sadhan Pande dies at Mumbai hospital: CM Mamata Banerjee.
COVID-19 norms violation case: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya appears before Mumbai police
KCR to meet Uddhav Thackeray, Pawar in Mumbai