BRIEF-VSMPO-Avisma Corporation Says Regrets That Contracts With Long-Term Partner Boeing Are Suspended

Vsmpo-Avisma Corporation: * VSMPO-AVISMA CORPORATION SAYS REGRETS THAT THE CONTRACTS WITH LONG-TERM PARTNER BOEING ARE SUSPENDED

* VSMPO-AVISMA CORPORATION SAYS BEEN MONITORING THE SITUATION IN THE COUNTRY AND WORLDWIDE, AND WERE PREPARED FOR THIS OUTCOME * VSMPO-AVISMA CORPORATION SAYS WE ARE NOW REORIENTING OUR SALES POLICY TO OTHER MARKETS

