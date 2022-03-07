Two miners rescued in coal mine mishap in Telangana

Two of the five people, who were trapped after the roof of an underground coal mine run by Singareni Collieries Company Ltd in Peddapalli district collapsed on Monday, were rescued. An overman and an operator were rescued, company sources said.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 2 pm when supporting work at Adriyala Longwall Project mine was underway. A portion of the roof of the mine caved in.

Expressing shock over the incident, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked SCCL’s chairman and managing director N Sridhar to provide all necessary medical assistance to those trapped under the rubble of the collapsed roof. Rescue and recovery operations were underway, an official release said. Alleging that the SCCL management was negligent about the safety of workmen, state BJP President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said he has written to the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) to probe into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)