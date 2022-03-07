Left Menu

School teacher dies as car falls into canal

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-03-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 21:37 IST
A 34-year-old school teacher died on Monday when the car she was travelling in plunged into a roadside canal in this district, officials said. The car was being driven by her brother-in-law who jumped out of the vehicle in the nick of time, they said.

The accident took place when the woman, Gulbahar, was travelling with her brother-in-law Naved Hasan to her school in Harinagar village from Meerut.

Hasan lost control of the car, causing it to plunge in the roadside Ganga canal near Khatoli, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jeet Singh.

The body and the car were recovered from the canal during an operation.

Hasan escaped with minor injuries, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

