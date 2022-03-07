Left Menu

Putin has deployed nearly 100 pct of pre-staged forces into Ukraine- US official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:08 IST
Putin has deployed nearly 100 pct of pre-staged forces into Ukraine- US official
  • Country:
  • United States

Russian President Vladimir Putin has now deployed into Ukraine nearly 100 percent of the more than 150,000 forces that he had pre-staged outside the country before the invasion, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday.

"That's our best estimate right now," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Pentagon has also ordered over the weekend an additional 500 troops to Europe, which would bring the total number of American forces there to about 100,000, the official said, as the United States seeks to guard against the war's spillover into NATO nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
3
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
4
Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022