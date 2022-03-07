Operation Ganga: Indian student Harjot Singh who sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv admitted to Army's RR Hospital after arrival in Delhi

Harjot Singh, an Indian national who sustained bullet injuries in Ukraine's Kyiv has been shifted to Army's RR Hospital in Delhi for further treatment on Monday. Today evening, Singh's flight arrived at the Hindon Air Base. He was flown back to India on an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft as part of the Central government's evacuation programme "Operation Ganga".

Earlier in the day, Harjot met Union Minister General VK Singh at Poland airport.The student has crossed the Ukrainian border and entered neighbouring Poland and is among the stranded Indians being brought back. Earlier, the student had told ANI that he sustained multiple injuries after bullets were fired upon his car in which he was travelling in Kyiv in Ukraine.

"This is February 27 incident. We were three people in a cab on our way to the third checkpoint where we were told to return due to security reasons. While coming back, multiple bullets were fired at our car due to which I sustained multiple bullet injuries," Harjot Singh said. The Indian student said he regained consciousness at 10 pm on the night of March 2. The Indian student is pursuing studies in Information Technology said that he has got a new life.

Tensions have escalated following Russia's military action in Ukraine and the government has arranged flights from countries neighbouring Ukraine for the evacuation of Indian students. With thousands of Indian nationals being brought back from Ukraine under Operation Ganga, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday apprised about the efforts taken by the Indian Embassies to help people in conflict-ridden Ukraine.

Speaking to ANI today, Muraleedharan said, "Out of 20,000 Indian citizens, we have been able to evacuate more than 16,000 citizens. Around 3,000 citizens are still there in the neighbouring countries of Ukraine. Around 600 students are there in Sumy area. The Embassy is making arrangements to evacuate them." (ANI)

