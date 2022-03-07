Palestinian shot after stabbing two Israeli police officers in Jerusalem, police say

A Palestinian stabbed two Israeli policemen at a gate to Jerusalem's walled Old City on Monday and was then shot by the officers, a police statement said, in the second such incident in two days. The statement said the assailant was "neutralised", and several Israeli media outlets reported he was killed. A video on social media showed several police officers pointing their guns and yelling at the man as he lay on the ground at the Cotton Merchants' Gate.

Photos distributed by police showed a bloodied knife on the ground. Police said the two officers suffered light to moderate wounds and were taken to hospital.

On Sunday, a Palestinian who stabbed and wounded an Israeli policeman in the Old City was killed after officers fired at him, police said. Later that day, Israeli soldiers shot a Palestinian who threw a fire bomb at an army post outside Jerusalem, a military spokesman said. Palestinian officials identified him as a 16-year-old who later died of his wounds.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, and the Old City, along with the West Bank and Gaza in a 1967 war. Palestinians seek those areas for a future state. Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)