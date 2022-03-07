Ukraine negotiator says talks with Russia yielded some progress on evacuation logistics
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:36 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A Ukrainian negotiator at talks with Russia on Monday said some small progress had been made on agreeing logistics for the evacuation of civilians, but no agreement was reached that significantly improves the broader situation.
The two sides will continue talks on a ceasefire, said negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak in a video statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement