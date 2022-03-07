Left Menu

Athletics-Sweden's Duplantis breaks pole vault world record

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:41 IST
Athletics-Sweden's Duplantis breaks pole vault world record

Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke his own men's pole vault world record on Monday, jumping 6.19 metres on his third attempt at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting.

The 22-year-old improved upon his own previous landmark performance by one centimetre, according to World Athletics.

