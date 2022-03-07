Athletics-Sweden's Duplantis breaks pole vault world record
Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:41 IST
Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke his own men's pole vault world record on Monday, jumping 6.19 metres on his third attempt at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting.
The 22-year-old improved upon his own previous landmark performance by one centimetre, according to World Athletics.
