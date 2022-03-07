Left Menu

U.S. begins collecting material for Russia war crimes inquiry

In addition, the United States and 44 other countries have established an expert mission through the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe to investigate possible violations and abuses of international human rights and humanitarian law by Russia, the official said. "We will support accountability using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions where appropriate," the official said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:52 IST
U.S. begins collecting material for Russia war crimes inquiry

U.S. officials have begun gathering information to help determine whether Russia has committed war crimes during its invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said on Monday.

"We are collecting evidence of possible war crimes, human rights abuses, and violations of international humanitarian law. We support accountability using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions where appropriate," the official said. Russian military forces have been attacking civilian targets in Ukraine and Ukraine's nuclear power plant facilities since embarking on a war two weeks ago.

The United States will send the information it collects with its allies and partners to the Geneva-based U.N. Human Rights Council, which has established a commission of inquiry to investigate possible human rights violations by Russia and hold them accountable, the official said. In addition, the United States and 44 other countries have established an expert mission through the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe to investigate possible violations and abuses of international human rights and humanitarian law by Russia, the official said.

"We will support accountability using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions where appropriate," the official said. On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States has begun an internal review "to collect evidence and data of the targeting of civilians, of the reported use of horrific weapons of war on the ground in Ukraine."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; FDA approves expanded use of Bristol Myers cancer drug Opdivo and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Asian workers pushed to upskill as pandemic quickens digital shift

FEATURE-Asian workers pushed to upskill as pandemic quickens digital shift

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022