Johnson Controls suspends business in Russia

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment provider Johnson Controls International Plc said on Monday it was suspending business in Russia.

"Johnson Controls will fulfill existing contractual obligations to the extent possible, and in full compliance with sanctions, while not accepting new business or orders," Chief Executive Officer George Oliver said in a LinkedIn post https://bit.ly/3IRSqlk.

