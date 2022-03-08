U.S. congressional negotiators nearing deal on bill to help Ukraine, fund gov't
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 00:06 IST
Negotiations in the U.S. Congress on a bill to provide Ukraine billions of dollars in emergency aid, add new COVID-19 assistance and fund the federal government through Sept. 30 were advancing with the text possibly unveiled as soon as Tuesday, sources said.
Talks were continuing, the sources said.
