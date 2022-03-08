Fourth round of Ukraine talks to take place very soon -Russia negotiator
Russia expects another round of talks with Ukraine to take place in the very near future, a negotiator said on Monday after a round of inconclusive talks in Belarus. "The next, fourth, round will take place in Belarus in the very, very near future," Russian negotiator Leonid Slutsky told Russian state television.
Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 00:16 IST
"The next, fourth, round will take place in Belarus in the very, very near future," Russian negotiator Leonid Slutsky told Russian state television. "I will not name the exact date yet. It will be determined, perhaps tomorrow."
