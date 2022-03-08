Left Menu

U.S. designates al Qaeda-affiliated group as 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist'

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 00:55 IST
The U.S. Department of State said on Monday it was designating an al Qaeda-affiliated group which operates primarily in the Idlib, Syria as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist."

In addition to the designation, the Katibat-al-Tawhid wal-Jihad group has been added to a sanctions list, requiring all U.N. member states to implement an assets freeze, a travel ban, and an arms embargo against the group, the State Department said in a statement.

