Man arrested after driving truck into Russian embassy gates in Ireland

A man was arrested on Monday for driving a lorry through the gates of the Russian embassy in Ireland in protest at Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Ireland has a long tradition of military neutrality, but the government has said it is not politically neutral on this issue and has joined the global condemnation of the Russian attacks. Almost 2,000 Ukrainian refugees have so far arrived in Ireland, Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Monday.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 08-03-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 00:59 IST
A man was arrested on Monday for driving a lorry through the gates of the Russian embassy in Ireland in protest at Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Videos posted on social media showed the driver reversing the articulated truck through the gates of the embassy in Dublin and stopping after one gate was torn off.

One video showed the man, speaking with an Irish accent, hand out photographs that he said were of a family killed in Ukraine on Sunday and telling those gathered outside that he wanted the Russian ambassador "to leave this country." The Russian Embassy described the incident in a statement as a "criminal act of insanity" that was a cause of extreme concern. It called on Irish authorities to take comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of its staff and their families.

Protesters have painted anti-war slogans on the walls of the embassy in recent days. Ireland has a long tradition of military neutrality, but the government has said it is not politically neutral on this issue and has joined the global condemnation of the Russian attacks.

Almost 2,000 Ukrainian refugees have so far arrived in Ireland, Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Monday. The government also asked households willing to accommodate arrivals to register their interest from Monday.

