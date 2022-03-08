Left Menu

France's Macron sees no impending breakthrough with Russians on Ukraine war

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-03-2022 01:50 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 01:48 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said that he was not seeing for now any diplomatic breakthroughs in talks with Moscow that would allow the war in Ukraine to end.

Asked by listeners at a campaign event close to Paris about the war, Macron said: "We will continue to talk to Russia, even though discussions with President Putin are difficult. "I don't think that in the coming days and weeks, there will be a real negotiated solution", said Macron, adding that France and the West should not interfere in bilateral talks about a potential ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow.

He earlier at the event said he was planning to hold a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping jointly with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

